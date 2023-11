Presentation Academy seniors Khaniece Keltee, left, and Allee Holdcroft placed a Thanksgiving art on lockers. (Photo Special to The Record by McKenzie Whittinghill)

During November, seniors at Presentation Academy have been expressing gratitude for their little sisters. The little sisters program pairs a freshman with a senior who acts as a guide throughout the school year. During Thanksgiving week, big sisters surprised their little sisters by placing artwork on their lockers.