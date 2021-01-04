Louisville Sustainability Council announces microgrant program

The Louisville Sustainability Council has announced a microgrant program through its Do Something Green program that’s available to students and non-profits as well as to the business community.

The microgrants will support “innovative, entrepreneurial projects and programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and plans for the impact of a warmer future on our most vulnerable citizens,” a news release from the council said.

Applicants can apply and review the application requirements at louisvillesustainabilitycouncil.org/microgrant. Submissions are due Jan. 30 with notification of award by March 1. Anyone in the Louisville Metro area may apply, including individuals, institutions, businesses and non-profit organizations. Students and entrepreneurs are especially encouraged to apply.

Recipients will receive between $250 and $2,500 toward their project and will have access to LSC events, programs, mentors and the “opportunity to work with LSC initiatives,” the release said. A maximum of $5,000 will be awarded.