OMM to host Viongozi Africentric Leadership Development Program webinar

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will present a Viongozi Africentric Leadership Development Program online Jan. 20.

The topic is “Creating your own narrative as a vibrant parish” and will be presented by M. Annette Mandley-Turner, OMM executive director.

The class will be held via Zoom from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the fee is $10 per person. The class will be limited to 30 participants. Registration is due by Jan. 15.

Once you register you will be sent the link for the video webinar via email. Participants can join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android and will need to download the Zoom app prior to the class. Participants can also join by phone.

Viongozi means “leaders” in Swahili. The purpose of the Viongozi Africentric Leadership Development Program is “to enhance leadership skills for parish ministry from an Africentric perspective,” according to OMM.

The process is intended for individuals new to ministry, individuals considering a leadership position in the church, individuals newly discerned or elected by parish lay leadership or individuals ministering with African American Catholics. Participants must be at least 16 years old.

For more information or to register, call the Office of Multicultural Ministry at 471-2123 or email Charmein Weathers at cweathers@archlou.org.