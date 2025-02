Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv.

The 19th annual Thomas Merton Black History Month Lecture will be presented at Bellarmine University, 2001 Newburg Road, on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Ky., will present “Fratelli Tutti, Brothers and Sisters All: Pope Francis and Thomas Merton on Universal Fraternity.”



The presentation will be given at Hilary’s in Bellarmine’s Horrigan Hall. For more information, call 272-8177 or visit merton.org/Events/.