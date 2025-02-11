On synodality: Begin with a single shovel of dirt

Richard “Tink” Guthrie

“Acknowledging the value of the synodal journey undertaken, I now hand over to the whole Church all that is contained in the Final Document restoring to the Church what has matured over these years through listening and discernment and as an authoritative orientation for the Church’s life and mission.”

With these words, Pope Francis entrusted to Catholics worldwide the fruits borne of a multi-year journey in synodality. Following the conclusion of the Synod on Synodality and the Holy Father’s closing letter in late 2024, we are now urged to engrain synodality as a normative practice within the church.

So, what might this commission look like in our local Catholic communities? The array of synodal practices already embedded across the Archdiocese of Louisville might surprise many readers. In our local churches, existing synodal forums include parish pastoral councils, finance councils, school boards and other committees. These groups gather with their pastors to discuss and discern how best to move parishes forward on matters of mission and ministries.

Similarly, examples of synodal practices at the archdiocesan level include gatherings of the priests’ council, finance council, parish council chairpersons and development council, to name a few. These consultative bodies gift us with views and voices of people throughout our archdiocese — representing women and men of diverse ages, races and demographics, both large and small parishes, urban and rural.

With these and other synodal forums already in place, should we fittingly conclude, “We’re good?” By no means!

The Holy Spirit challenges us to recognize new opportunities wherever they arise. Throughout church history, the Spirit stirs her people to be restless with the status quo. Today, the Spirit summons us to explore broader learnings and new ways of being church. Moving into synodal space requires conscious effort and disciplined practice.

Some of the most accomplished people I know seek out healthy encounters with their critics as a means of learning. This is not easy. Twentieth-century American writer, Frank A. Clark, wrote, “We find comfort among those who agree with us — growth among those who don’t.” Amen, brother!

Perhaps it is no coincidence that Pope Francis compels all of us — priests, deacons, religious and laity — to journey together, to listen and learn from one another, to better understand where Christ is calling his church.

This is an enduring commission. We are not expected to move mountains overnight. Rather, we begin by turning a single shovel of dirt, then another and another. Slight changes occur with each shovelful. Neighbors become inspired and pick up their shovels to join the effort. Still others witness progress and seek to be part of it. Together, and with time, the mountain does move.

May the Holy Spirit stir within each of us a restlessness to pick up a shovel and begin moving a mountain!

To learn more about the 2021-2024 Synod on Synodality and the fruits of the worldwide listening, visit www.archlou.org/synod-2022.

Richard “Tink” Guthrie is the vice chancellor for administration of the Archdiocese of Louisville and served as coordinator for the multi-year Synod on Synodality. He can be reached at tguthrie@archlou.org or 502-585-3291.