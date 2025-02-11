Catholic Committee on Scouting honors scouts, adult leaders

A Scout received an emblem at the annual Prayer Service and Emblem Presentation Jan. 26 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Photo Special to The Record courtesy of the Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry)

The Catholic Committee on Scouting honored Scouts and adult leaders at the annual Prayer Service and Emblem Presentation Jan. 26 at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville. Father Troy Overton, chaplain for the committee, presided and Deacon Dan Bisig assisted at the service.

The following awards were presented:

Three adults were recognized with the St. George Emblem for their outstanding contributions to Catholic Scouting. They are Jared Pierce and Kara Cannon Pierce, both of St. Augustine Church in Jeffersonville, Ind; and David Zinner from St. Margaret Mary Church.

Nine units were recognized with the Pope Paul VI Quality Unit Award: Troop 4 of St. Agnes Church, Troop 175 of St. Edward Church, Pack 243 of St. John Paul II Church, Troop 243 of St. John Paul II, Troop 306 of St. Margaret Mary, Pack 346 of St. Gabriel Church, Troop 346B of St. Gabriel, Pack 765 of St. Michael Church and Troop 765 of St. Michael.

Six Scouts received the Pillars of Faith pin for receiving all four religious emblems. According to the committee, about 8% “earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout, but only 3% earn their religious emblem. These Scouts earned all four they were eligible to earn.”

They are: Adam Lewis, Troop 175, St. Edward; Timothy Heitkemper (of the Shrine of Martin of Tours), Troop 243, St. John Paul II; Will Fegenbush, Troop 306, St. Margaret Mary; Patrick Moreschi, Troop 306, St. Margaret Mary; Joey Paulin, Troop 390, St. Patrick Church; Andrew Harrison, Troop 765, St. Michael.

Nine scouts earned the Pope Pius XII Emblem. They are: Sean Baron, Troop 175, St. Edward; Adam Lewis, Troop 175, St. Edward; Timothy Heitkemper (of the Shrine of Martin of Tours), Troop 243, St. John Paul II; Will Fegenbush, Troop 306, St. Margaret Mary; Rick Moreschi, Troop 306, St. Margaret Mary; Joey Paulin, Troop 390, St. Patrick; Tristan Graff, Troop 765, St. Michael Andrew Harrison, Troop 765, St. Michael.

26 scouts earned the Ad Altare Dei (To the Altar of God) Emblem. They are: Troop 4, St. Agnes — Sawyer Grissom, Nicholas Hettinger. Troop 4G, St. Agnes — Sophia Banaszynski. Troop 42, St. Raphael — Christopher Bradley. Troop 142, St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky., Austin Kidd (of St. Benedict Church). Troop 306, St. Margaret Mary — Nolan Dearing, Rowan Hubbuch, Joseph McCarron, Marcus Schum, Jude Zinner. Troop 366, St. Athanasius Church — Liam Norris, Xavier Norris. Troop 380, St. Patrick — Christopher Graham, Josh Helfrich, Patrick Kessler, Austin Ramirez, Clark Waggoner. Troop 477, St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky. — Mathew Doyle, Bryant Fannin, Sam Frick, Ian Fileccia, Ethan Gilley, Adam Wells. Troop 765, St. Michael — Carter Graff, Mathew Lawrence, Zachary Vanover.

28 Cub Scouts received the Parvuli Dei (Children of God) Emblem. They are: Pack 243, St. John Paul II — Tobias Hudson. Pack 327, St. Albert the Great — Ronan Evans, Graham Hellman, Shelton Oakley, William Moorehead. Pack 366, St. Athanasius — Liam Antonacci, James Crush, Benjamin Guelda, April Hack, Connor Hallowell, Preston Hart, Jacob Jones, Steven Ponder, Jason (JJ) Velttman, Haliey Yoder. Pack 380, St. Patrick — Kateylyn Rohde, Riley Tomlinson, Beckett Winterberg. Pack 477, St. Aloysius — Alexander Cleary, Evan Grubb, Walter Luttrell, Beckham Pawley. Pack 765, St. Michael — Ryan Cundiff, Charlie Grainger, Zachary Grainger, Zoey Hargrove, Elliot Molter. Pack 4012, Grace Lutheran Church — Roman Metcalf (of the Cathedral of the Assumption).

21 Cub Scouts received the Light of Christ Emblem. They are: Pack 243, St. John Paul II — Grant Morris (of Ascension Church), Harrison Norwood (of Ascension). Pack 306, St. Margaret Mary —Harris Gawarecki. Pack 327, St. Albert the Great — Martin Bautista, Patrick Bishop, Frank Bucksot, Henry Capito, Henry Evans, Jacob Hart, Will Hoback, Lukah Olivencia, Hunter Owens, Dylan Shafferman, Zachary Stimler, Quinten Wilson. Pack 366, St. Athanasius — Ethan Hart, Jacqueline Miller, MacKenzie Miller, Aubrey Veltman. Pack 477, St. Aloysius — Carson Gilley. Pack 765, St. Michael — Wesley Krukar (of St. Louis Bertrand Church).