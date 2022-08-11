Wedding Anniversaries — August 11, 2022

Eddie and Mary Sue Lee, members of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 12. Mrs. Lee, the former Mary Sue Clements, is a retired social worker. Mr. Lee is a retired Marion County clerk. The couple have three children and eight grandchildren.

Patrick C. and Frances Jeanette Wehr, members of St. Bernard Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 19. Mrs. Wehr, the former Jeanette Mattingly, recently retired from St. Bartholomew and St. Bernard schools after 37 years. Mr. Wehr has worked for Ford Motor Company for 34 years. The couple have two children and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Dan Adamchik, members of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 19. Mrs. Adamchik, the former Julie Barabas, is a registered nurse. Mr. Adamchik served as a mechanical engineer for Seagrams Distillery for 30 years. The couple have three children and five grandchildren.