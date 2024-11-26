Archdiocesan News

The Record to offer monthly Spanish newsletter

by

The Record will begin distributing a monthly Spanish-language newsletter on Nov. 30 to highlight local news and events in the Archdiocese of Louisville as well as national and international news. 

The e-newsletter, called Vida Católica, will be emailed directly to those who sign up. 

It will also be sent to people who already receive a monthly newsletter from the Office of Hispanic Ministry. The office’s newsletter, which shares information about formation programs and other events, will continue, too.

The first issue of The Record’s Spanish e-newsletter will be sent on Nov. 30. To subscribe for free, visit shorturl.at/4Tczf

Follow The Record on Instagram @recordarchlou and on Facebook @The Record-Archdiocese of Louisville. To sign up for the weekly English e-newsletter, visit shorturl.at/101IR.

0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
St. Joseph Church will celebrate
restored steeples March 20
St. Joseph Church in Butchertown will hold a “Celebration of the Steeples”...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *