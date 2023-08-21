Official — Father Elliot assigned to St. Michael Church

Reverend Trumie C. Elliott

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointment, effective Aug. 11, 2023:

Reverend Trumie C. Elliott will be administrator pro-tempore of St. Michael Church.

Father Elliott, born in Thomaston, Ga., studied at Shorter College in Rome, Ga., and St. Meinrad School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 28, 1988.

Since his ordination, Father Elliott has had the following assignments: Pastor of St. Gregory Church in Samuels, Ky., and St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Ky.; associate pastor of St. Edward Church and St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky.

After retiring in June 2018, Father Elliott continued on as administrator of St. Dominic Church for a year.

He recently served as administrator pro-tempore at Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., St. John the Apostle Church in Brandenburg, Ky., and St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky.