Ursuline Sister Marie Montgomery dies after 79 years of religious life

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Marie Montgomery died Aug. 18 at Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky. She was 100 years old and in her 79th year of religious life.

Sister Montgomery, a native of St. Lawrence, Ky., served as a teacher in the Archdiocese of Louisville at St. Charles School in Lebanon, Ky., and St. Columba School. She also ministered in the Diocese of Owensboro, Missouri and New Mexico.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews and members of her religious community.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Aug. 21 at Mount St. Joseph with burial in the convent cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.