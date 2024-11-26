Sister of Charity of Nazareth Eleanor Martin dies at 79

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Eleanor Martin, formerly Sister Mary Eleanor, died on Nov. 16 in Louisville. She was 79 and had been a Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 58 years.

Sister Martin, who came from Massachusetts, attended Nazareth College and then worked in the business office at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. She also served as a teacher in Massachusetts.

Sister Martin was the first SCN to become an attorney, earning a law degree from Boston College. She served as an attorney in Kentucky and Massachusetts. In Louisville, she worked for the Legal Aid Society.

She represented the SCNs as a Catholic Health Initiatives Board of Stewardship Trustee and Member of the Civil Corporation.

She also served her congregation as treasurer and as the first vice provincial of its Western province.

She is survived by her siblings, Kathleen Chaput, Judith Galvin and James Martin, extended family and members of her religious community.

The wake will be held Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, Ky. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church Dec. 3 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorials may be offered to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.