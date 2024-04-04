The public is invited to tour the new Catholic Charities Center April 15

The new Catholic Charities Center at 435 East Broadway will be open to the public for tours on April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host a grand opening of its new headquarters, the Catholic Charities Center at 435 E. Broadway, on April 15.

“This event marks the triumphant culmination of a five-year project to secure a new centralized location for Catholic Charities of Louisville, one the largest and most robust social service agencies in Louisville and central Kentucky,” the agency said in an announcement about the opening.

The community is invited to attend an open house and receive a tour from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 15. Tours will be guided by Catholic Charities staff and should last less than an hour.