Wedding Anniversaries — July 10, 2025

Richard and Mary Brown Barry, members of St. Margaret Mary Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 12. Mr. Barry is retired from Bank One and the Archdiocese of Louisville. Mrs. Barry is a retired speech/language pathologist for JCPS. The couple have two children and two grandchildren. They will celebrate with a family dinner.

Dennis and Janet BeLew, members of St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 12. Mr. BeLew retired as a roadway mechanic with LN/CSX Railroad after 37 years and is a U.S. Army veteran. Mrs. BeLew is retired from the Bullitt County Health Department. The couple have two children.

Julius “Bo” and Kathy Curran O’Brien, members of St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 12. Mr. O’Brien is retired after 27 years as a Hardin County Schools educator and coach. Mrs. O’Brien is retired after 27 years as a Hardin County Schools educator. The couple have two children and two grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with family.

Michael “Mike” and Donna Foster Medley, members of St. Rose Church in Springfield, Ky., celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on June 28. Mr. Medley retired after 40 years as an HVAC technician and electrician. Mrs. Medley retired after 47 years as an administrative assistant for the Dominican Sisters of Peace. The couple have three children and two grandchildren.

Joseph “Jodie” and Mary Jane Caldwell Miles, members of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on July 16. Mr. Miles retired after 37 years at GE Appliances. Mrs. Miles is a homemaker. The couple have nine children (one is deceased), 30 grandchildren (two are deceased) and 33 grand-children.

James and Joyce Joseph Nelson, members of St. Lawrence Church, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19. Mr. Nelson retired after 32 years at Algood Foods and two years at Mother Cookies. Mrs. Nelson retired after 31 years of service at St. Lawrence Church. The couple have one child. They will celebrate with a family cruise.

Jack and Delene Lorsung Dentinger, members of St. John Paul II Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 26. Both are retired. The couple have three children and seven grandchildren.