Outgoing custos leaves with gratitude but a bittersweet longing for peace in Holy Land

Franciscan Father Francesco Patton, custos of the Holy Land, and others walk toward the Church of the Holy Sepulcher amid the coronavirus pandemic in Jerusalem’s Old City March 27, 2020. After nine years of service as custos, Father Patton has been succeeded in the role by Franciscan Father Francesco Ielpo, whose election was approved by Pope Leo XIV June 24. (OSV News photo/Ammar Awad, Reuters)

By Judith Sudilovsky, OSV News

JERUSALEM — As he prepared to leave his position as Franciscan custos of the Holy Land after nine years of service, Father Francesco Patton told OSV News that the time he has spent in the Holy Land as the superior of all Franciscans in the Middle East and the guardian of Catholic holy places in the region have been the most “important formative” experience of his life, and has “pushed him to dream” of a world without borders.

“They have opened me up most significantly on a mental and spiritual level,” Father Patton wrote in an email correspondence, while completing some final duties before the arrival of his successor Father Francesco Ielpo, whose election was approved by Pope Leo XIV on June 24.



“The internationality, the encounters, and the dialogue with people of other religions and cultures have profoundly changed me and pushed me to dream of a world where there are no more walls, checkpoints, borders, and such things — a world where people recognize and accept each other as human persons, not based on other requirements,” he said.

His experience also strengthened his commitment to a pacifist interpretation of the Franciscan mission, Father Patton said, recognizing that those who came to the Holy Land in peace, following the example of St. Francis and his friars — have endured, while those who came with weapons have ultimately failed.

Throughout his tenure, Father Patton navigated major challenges, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual standstill of pilgrimages to the Holy Land and — for over the past 20 months — the war in Gaza, which was precipitated by the Oct. 7, 2023, onslaught of southern Israeli communities by Hamas.

As of latest numbers given by Israel’s MInistry of Foreign Affairs on June 22, 2025, 50 of the over 250 people taken captives on that day remain in captivity, 28 of whom are believed to still be alive. According to the Gaza health ministry, 57,600 Palestinians have been killed as of July 8.

As of July 10, hopes for U.S.-led ceasefire plan have faded as the fighting in Gaza has shown no sign of slowing as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump in Washington July 8. “Netanyahu is holding firm to the idea that Hamas must be destroyed, while Hamas wants a complete end to the war following the proposed 60-day truce,” The Associated Press reported.

Father Patton expressed his hope for a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which he noted has endured for 80 years, emphasizing that such a resolution requires “mutual recognition of each side’s right to exist,” the development of a state structure appropriate to the region’s unique circumstances, and the full recognition of civil, political and religious rights for all citizens, including Palestinians, in accordance with the standards of a “truly civilized and democratic country.”

He expressed regret over being unable to carry forward several initiatives aimed at promoting peace, intercultural dialogue, and interfaith understanding due to the outbreak of the war.

“We were on a good path with many initiatives, but what happened on October 7, 2023, unleashed such hatred and created such physical, psychological and spiritual obstacles that many initiatives were put on hold,” he said.

He added, “I hope they can restart as soon as possible and that we can continue to cooperate towards a culture of reconciliation, fraternity, and dialogue, according to the indications given to us by Pope Francis in the Abu Dhabi document and in ‘Fratelli Tutti,'” he said, referring to the 2019 document on “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together” and the late pope’s 2020 encyclical on human fraternity.

He also lamented his inability to visit the villages of Knayeh and Yacoubieh in the Orontes Valley in Syria during his visit to Syria in March 2023 following the earthquake — which hit northern and western Syria as well as southern and central Turkey — where the friars continue to give a “great testimony of faith and pastoral dedication” in a reality affected by the presence of the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, he said.

On June 22, a deadly shooting and bomb attack on St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus killed 30 and injured over 90 Orthodox Christians.

Witnessing the dedication and love for the Holy Land shown by the majority of the friars has been one of his greatest pleasures, said Father Patton. Reflecting on the custody, he expressed particular joy at its growing international character, especially the increasing presence of friars and postulants from Asia and Africa — regions previously underrepresented.

This diversity, he noted, strengthens their mission of welcoming local Christians, pilgrims and migrant workers in a region often marked by ethnic and cultural conflict.

He acknowledged the friars’ unwavering dedication, even during challenging times, and praised the growth of the Holy Land schools, which have become a model of coexistence and academic excellence, he said.

Father Patton also highlighted the restoration of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem as a significant achievement during his tenure, made possible through strong ecumenical collaboration with Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III and Armenian Apostolic Patriarch Archbishop Nourhan Manougian.

Spiritually, the ability to pray in the places of the Gospel touching the “concrete dimension” of the Holy Land enabled him to deepen and strengthen his belief in the mystery of the incarnation where the “Son of God became one of us” and shared everything in the human existence, he wrote. It allowed him to think about Jesus in a more “personal, concrete and historical way.”



“In particular, the tomb of Jesus has allowed me to reflect deeply on the mystery of his and our resurrection, as entering into the very life of God with our humanity transformed by the action of the Spirit, led by the hand of Jesus who first crossed the frontier of resurrection,” Father Patton said.



He leaves with the prevailing sentiment of “gratitude and thankfulness,” aware that these years have been the “most significant season” of his life, he concluded, though there is also a “feeling of bitterness” as he would have liked to have seen the Holy Land in peace before ending his service.