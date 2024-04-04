Bulletin Board — April 4, 2024

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on April 8 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:45 p.m. on April 10 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

A Lay Missionaries of Charity group, following the example of St. Teresa of Calcutta, will meet on April 10 at 4 p.m. in the basement of St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky. It will include Mass, Liturgy of the Hours and the rosary. All are welcome. For more information, contact Martha Green at lmcarchlou@gmail.com.

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal of the Archdiocese of Louisville will hold a Healing Mass at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Rd., on April 10 at 7 p.m. Passionist Father Justin Nelson, pastor of St. Agnes Church, will preside. An opportunity for individual healing prayer will follow the liturgy. All are welcome. For more information, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated April 21 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

RETREATS

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Dr., on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

YOUNG ADULTS

Young Catholic Professionals, a group for professionals age 21 to 40, will gather from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 16 at the PNC Plaza, 500 West Jefferson St. Matt Smith, a former Marine Corps officer and an associate director at Humana, will discuss “Work in Witness for Christ.”

The evening will include social time with complimentary wine, beer and appetizers. For more information or to register (appreciated but not required), visit www.ycplouisville.org/.

THE ARTS

The sextet Les Six will perform a concert at 7 p.m. on April 12 at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Ky. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information on Les Six, visit les-six.org/about-us/.

ALUMNI EVENTS

The Flaget Alumni Association will hold its next monthly meeting and luncheon on April 10 at Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane across from St. Martha Church. The meeting will begin at noon.

The speaker will be Karl Schmitt Jr., class of 1971, the CEO Emeritus of the Louisville Sports Commission. Schmitt oversees the Paul Hornung Award and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

The cost for lunch is $9. For more information, go to Flaget.org.

Members of St. Vincent de Paul School’s class of 1955 are invited to attend a reunion this summer. For more information, contact Bonita Hyberger McCubbins at 241-9675 or Sharon Guenthner at 222-0266 or 579-0376.

St. Margaret Mary School’s class of 1974 is planning a 50-year reunion the weekend of June 14. All members of the class of 1974 are asked to visit the planning committee’s website at https://sites.google.com/view/smm7450/home for more information.

SUPPORT GROUPS

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. At the next meeting, April 10, the topic is “The Spirituality of Asking for and Receiving Help.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

HERE AND THERE

Most Blessed Sacrament Church’s Ladies Altar Society will host a card party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 14 at Pioneer Hall, 1125 Hathaway Ave., off Taylor Boulevard. Doors will open at noon. The cost is $5 and includes dessert. Proceeds will benefit the ministry of the altar society, which is currently raising funds for new carpet in the sacristy. To register, call Susan Dey at 565-5775.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd Church will hold their next Card Party for a Cause on April 9 at Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket. Cake wheel, pull tabs and raffles are planned. Half of the proceeds will benefit Franciscan Kitchen. For reservations, call 749-9780.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will speak on the state of the Archdiocese of Louisville, as well as why he has made vocations a priority, at the next meeting of the St. Serra Club of Louisville. The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. on April 15 at the Pastoral Center, 3940 Poplar Level Road. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. Reservations are required by April 10. To attend, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “After you say Amen! The Eucharist and Catholic Social Teaching” on April 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

The class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. For more details, visit https://archlouff.org/.



Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host a seminar, “The Elephant in the Room,” on April 16 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will be presented by Erin Cummane, manager of community outreach for Hosparus Health. For more information or to RSVP, contact Allyson Skaggs at akskag01@outlook.com. Walk-ins are welcome.