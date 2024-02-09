Bulletin Board — Feb. 8, 2024

RETREAT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute is offering a Lenten retreat on “Praying with the Icons of Lent and Easter” March 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Agnes, 1920 Newburg Road.

Benedictine Sister Jeana Visel, adjunct assistant professor of spirituality at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, will lead the retreat. The cost is $25 and includes lunch. Registration is required and can be made by contacting Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296 ext. 1267 by Feb. 22

SERVICES and MISSIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Feb. 18 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow and participants are asked to bring their favorite treat to share. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

A parish mission will be hosted by St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road, Feb. 25-28. The mission will begin at 7 p.m. each evening. It will be led by Father Richard Burke. For more information, call Pam Slagle at 619-2122.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Migration and Refugee Services program is looking for furniture for newly arrived refugees. The program is seeking coffee tables, couches, kitchen tables and chairs, dressers, washers and dryers and end tables.

Pickups in Jefferson County and Southern Indiana can be scheduled. For more information, email donations@archlou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be Feb. 14 at noon in the Elks Lodge #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church.

The speaker will be Troy Hill, former All-American baseball player at PRP and four-year starter at the University of Louisville.

Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

The Louisville Chapter of the Benedictine Oblates will meet in St. John Paul ll Church’s Parish Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. Benedictine Brother Zachary Wilberding will give a presentation on a contemplative approach to the Lord’s prayer. The public is invited to join in reflection, vespers and light refreshments.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting on Feb. 19. Father Paul Beach, rector of St. Martin of Tours, will celebrate noon Mass and lead a tour of the recently designated shrine, 639 S. Shelby St.

Reservations are required by Feb. 15 for the catered lunch. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information and to reserve your spot, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The St. Paul Altar Society is hosting its annual Hen Party Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the school gym, 6901 Dixie Highway. The cost is $5 and doors open at 6:30 p.m. All are invited for an evening of bingo, food, dessert and fellowship.

St. Louis Bertrand Church’s Rosary Altar Dessert Society is hosting a card party on Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at O’Brien Hall, 1104 S. Sixth St. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

The cost is $5. For more information or reservations, call Barbara Klump at 634-5559.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold a Card Party for a Cause on Feb. 13 in Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and admission is $8 and includes lunch. All are invited to attend. Half of the proceeds will benefit Good Shepherd Parish Renovations. For reservations, call 749-9780.

HERE and THERE

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host its annual Rouler fundraiser on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

The evening’s activities will include live music, Cajun food, open bar, casino-style games, bingo, a silent auction and raffles.

Tickets are $85. For tickets visit, https://one.bidpal.net/rouler24/welcome.

Nativity Academy at St. Boniface Church will host a Fat Tuesday raffle fundraiser at Ten20 Brewery in Butchertown, 1020 E. Washington St., on Feb. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will benefit Nativity Academy students. For more information, visit https://one.bidpal.net/nativityfattuesday2024/welcome.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is moved to Feb. 21 in observance of Ash Wednesday on Feb. 14. The topic will be “Family Dynamics: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A Grief Recovery Method Support Group for people who have suffered the death of a loved one or other significant loss either recently or long ago will be offered by St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. The 8-week program began Feb. 8 but folks are invited to join within the first two weeks. The group meets at the Parish Life Center on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Pattie Filley LCSW, certified grief specialist at 459-4251, ext. 24, or 742-1190 in the evenings.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

A Communion Minister Update Session, led by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship, will be Feb. 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Church, 1000 North Beckley Station Road.

Registration, which is due by Feb. 15, can be made by emailing worship@archlou.org or calling 636-0296 ext. 1260.

A Communion Minister Formation session will be offered on Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky.

Registration is requested by Feb. 20 and can be made by emailing worship@archlou.org or calling 636-0296 ext. 1260.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Feb. 15 and 16: Eternal Life — Heaven, Hell, Purgatory, Resurrection?

Feb. 22 and 23: Eternal Life — Grace?

Feb. 29 and March 1: Church Teaching Based on Rule or Conscience (Ex: Divorce)?

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute continues to offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter.

Introduction to Christology, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky.

“The Problem of Evil and the Stages of Grief,” Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to noon, via Zoom

“Spirituality and A.I.: Renewing Christian Humanism in the Era of Technology,” Feb. 26, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).