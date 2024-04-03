Seminarian looks forward to preaching as his diaconate ordination nears

Cole McDowell prepared to serve as the cross-bearer at the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Chrism Mass March 26. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

After he’s ordained to the transitional diaconate for the Archdiocese of Louisville April 20, Cole McDowell is looking forward to preaching and sharing in the lives of God’s people.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will ordain McDowell April 20 at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral — McDowell’s home parish in Bardstown, Ky. He is the son of James Patrick and Connie McDowell.

“The aspect of (diaconate) ministry that excites me the most is preaching,” he said, noting his affinity for public speaking comes from his participation in his high school’s drama and debate clubs.

“It was an important part of Jesus’ ministry,” McDowell explained during a recent interview. “There are many ways to connect to people through preaching, regardless of where they are. I’m excited to grow my ability to preach.”

He’s also looking forward to sharing in people’s lives during significant moments, he said, adding, “To be God’s presence and show God’s love is incredibly humbling.”

For seminarians, ordination to the diaconate precedes ordination to the priesthood. McDowell said there’s a temptation to see the transitional diaconate as a “stepping stone” to the priesthood, but feels that’s not accurate.

“To be a deacon means to be a servant,” he said. “This is a foundational part of who Jesus is and what it means to be a priest. It’s a beautiful sign that whatever we do in this ministry (as priests) comes back to service.”

Cole McDowell served as the cross-bearer at the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Chrism Mass March 26. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

He said he’s excited and “somewhat in disbelief” that the ordination is approaching.

“It’s been five years in the making. It’s one of those things I’ve been preparing for and praying for” at his seminary, Theological College in Washington, D.C.

“Seminary went by very fast and I was told it would. I’m now 30 years old. Jesus was 30 when he began his ministry. I think it’s an appropriate time to get started,” he said.

Father Martin Linebach, the archdiocese’s vicar for vocations, said ordination to the transitional diaconate signals the time to put into practice “what all those years in seminary did to shape and form you.”

A deacon’s ministry includes preaching, presiding at funerals and celebrating particular sacraments, including baptism and matrimony.

“Cole will do that well because he’s a man of prayer. He’s a gentle soul, which will make him a good shepherd to many,” said Father Linebach. “He’s compassionate, thoughtful and patient. It’s his time.”