The Good Steward — The four virtues of Christian stewardship

Daniel Conway

When many Catholics, including some bishops and pastors, hear the word “stewardship,” they immediately think of money or fundraising. The U.S. bishops’ 1992 pastoral letter, “Stewardship: A Disciple’s Response,” takes a very different approach.

According to the pastoral letter, “A Christian steward is one who receives God’s gifts gratefully, cherishes and tends them in a responsible and accountable manner, shares them generously with others, and returns them to the Lord with increase.”

These four characteristics or virtues flow from a basic understanding that the core of stewardship is the recognition that everything we have and everything we are, is a gift from God to be taken care of and generously shared. We are not owners. We are but trusted stewards. If we can apply this principle to everything we do in life, we will be giving a powerful witness to the practical impact of Christian stewardship on our daily lives.

If we frequently say thank you to God and others, the effect on us and others will become readily apparent. The same is true of generous giving, the more we do it, the more we like it, and the more it transforms our attitude from one of stinginess or greed to a mindset of grateful sharing. Stewardship teaches us to share generously with others. The more we share, the less lonely we are and the more we experience ourselves as sisters and brothers in Christ.

“Stewardship: A Disciple’s Response” argues that an attitude of gratitude, accountability, generosity, and the willingness to give back with increase is essential to accepting stewardship as a way of life. If these values are reflected positively in the mind of the Catholic people, inspired by their pastoral leaders, the parish and diocese will flourish. If these values are not reflected in the parish or diocesan community, it is unlikely that the spirituality of stewardship will take root there.

The pastoral letter’s description of a Christian steward is the key to understanding stewardship. Spiritual motivation should always be preferred to volunteerism or the pragmatism of fundraising practice. As church we are not just “doing good.” Our mission is God-given, and our parishes and dioceses exist to change hearts and save souls.

Good stewardship does not shy away from talking about the church’s need for money to carry out its mission, but it refuses to put the cart before the horse. Stewardship urges Catholics to be responsible stewards of all God’s gifts — spiritual and material. Then it invites and challenges everyone to share generously all their gifts.

The spirituality of stewardship encourages Catholics to believe that if they have truly lived lives of gratitude, accountability and generosity — and with the willingness to give back to the Lord with increase — their legacy will be one of good and faithful stewardship. They may not be wealthy, famous or powerful, but all that they have and all that they are will give witness to the good and gracious God whose faithful stewards they have tried to be.

Daniel Conway, a member of Holy Trinity Church, is a writer, consultant and stewardship educator.