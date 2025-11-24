Parishes plan Masses, novenas, music for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Parishes across the Archdiocese of Louisville are planning a variety of celebrations for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is Dec. 12.

Celebrations, mostly in Spanish, will include novenas, mañanitas, plays, mariachi, processions, rosaries, gatherings, prayer vigils and offerings of flowers.

Following is a schedule of events provided by the Office of Hispanic Ministry:

Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., will host a novena Dec. 3 to 11 at 7 p.m. each evening. They will begin the celebration Dec. 12 with the rosary at 5 a.m. and mañanitas at 5:45 a.m. Mass will be held at 6 p.m. with a gathering at 7:15 p.m.

St. Bartholomew Church will host a novena Dec. 3 to 11 at 7 p.m. each evening, except Dec. 7, when the novena will be at 7:25 a.m., and Dec. 8, when the novena will be at 7:45 p.m. They will begin the celebration Dec. 12 with mañanitas at 5 a.m. and the rosary at 5:30 a.m. Mass will be held at 6 p.m.

St. Joseph Church in Louisville will host a novena Dec. 3 to 11 at 7 p.m. each evening. A rosary will be recited on Dec. 11 at 9 p.m., with a play on the Guadalupe apparition to St. Juan Diego to follow at 9:30 p.m. Mass will follow the play at 10 p.m., which will be followed by mañanitas with mariachi at 11:15 p.m. Mass will also be held Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., and will be followed by a procession and gathering with folkloric dances in the parish hall.

Holy Name Church will host a Mass Dec. 11 at 11 p.m., followed by mañanitas.

St. Edward Church will host a novena Dec. 4 to 12 at 7 p.m. This will be held in the church on Dec. 5 to 10 and in the chapel on Dec. 4, 11 and 12. The celebration on Dec. 12 will continue with Mass at 8 p.m., followed by mañanitas and a gathering in the cafeteria.

St. Rita Church will host a novena Dec. 3 to 11 at 7 p.m. each evening. The celebration will be held Dec. 12 at midnight, followed by a vigil during the day with prayer, songs and an offering of flowers. Mass with mariachi will begin at 5 a.m., followed by a gathering in the Casper Center. Another Mass will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a gathering in the gym.

St. Peter the Apostle Church will host a novena Dec. 3 to 11 at 7 p.m. each evening, followed by a gathering. The celebration on Dec. 12 will begin with a rosary at 6 p.m. Danza del Tepeyac will follow at 7 p.m. with a procession at 7:15 p.m. A play on the apparition to St. Juan Diego will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by Danza del Tepeyac at 7:45 p.m. Mass will begin at 8 p.m. and mañanitas at 9 p.m. An offering of flowers will be held at 9:45 p.m., followed by a gathering.

Annunciation Church in Shelbyville, Ky., will host a novena and rosary Dec. 3 to 11 in the church at 6:30 p.m., except on day four, when it will be held at 7 p.m., and day five, when it will be held after noon Mass. A prayer vigil and offering of flowers will be held on Dec. 12 from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mañanitas will begin at 4 p.m., followed by mañanitas with mariachi from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. A gathering will be held from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. in the parish hall. Mass will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a candlelit procession to the parish hall. A blessing of meals will be held at 7:30 p.m., followed by a play on the Guadalupe apparition and activities at 8 p.m.

Epiphany Church will host a novena Dec. 3 to 11 at 7 p.m. On Dec. 12, mañanitas will begin at 4:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 5:30 a.m. and a gathering at 6:30 a.m.



Christ the King Church in Tompkinsville, Ky., will host a novena, rosary and Mass Dec. 3 to 11 at 5:30 p.m. On Dec. 11, mariachi will follow Mass. A feast day Mass will be held Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.