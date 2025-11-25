Donation drive honors dedicated teen volunteer

Chris Clements, left, father of Kaitlyn Clements, applauded Assumption High School students as they arrived with donations for Blanket Louisville in his daughter’s honor. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Dozens of people brought 1,800 blankets to the parking lot of St. Raphael Church Nov. 22 to assist people living on the streets this winter and to show their love for Kaitlyn Clements.

Kaitlyn, an Assumption High School sophomore and member of St. John Paul II Church, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on Nov. 16. She has supported Blanket Louisville’s annual drive to collect blankets every year since she was in kindergarten alongside her father, Chris Clements.

This year, the drive is in her honor. The 15-year-old said she is disappointed to be missing the event, but “got the biggest smile” when she learned of the dedication, her father said. He noted, “We hoped for 1,000 (blankets), nearly doubled it.”

“I have a long fight ahead of me with a lot of support, and so many are in a different fight with no support.” — Kaitlyn Clements

“I am so happy to still be able to help even though I cannot be there,” said Kaitlyn in a statement. “I have a long fight ahead of me with a lot of support, and so many are in a different fight with no support.”

Among those who donated blankets on Saturday were Assumption High School students. Junior Abby Britt said she doesn’t know Kaitlyn personally, but “we thought it was a great opportunity to help out.”

“We keep her in our prayers because she is part of our community,” Britt said.



Blanket Louisville is a non-profit organization that collects new and gently used blankets for local homeless shelters and outreach organizations.