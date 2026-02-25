Teens invited to attend ‘I AM’ faith and fellowship event March 15 

The Office of Youth and Young Adults invites all interested students, from eighth to 12th grade, to attend “The I AM Encounter.” The event will take place at Sacred Heart Academy, 3115 Lexington Rd., on March 15 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“The I AM Encounter invites students into a meaningful evening of worship, reflection, prayer and community,” said an announcement about the event. “Through a dynamic keynote, engaging breakout sessions, and eucharistic adoration, students will be encouraged to listen to God’s voice and respond with trust and courage.”

The event will include worship and live music, small-group discussions on faith, service and volunteering, and the opportunity to get to know other teens from around the Archdiocese of Louisville.



The fee to participate is $25 and includes dinner. To register, contact your parish or youth minister. For more information, visit www.archlou.org/youth/. The registration deadline is March 2.