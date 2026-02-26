Faithful pray the Stations of the Cross at cemeteries on Lenten Fridays

A group of about 15 walked and prayed the Stations of the Cross at Calvary Cemetery on Feb. 20. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Deacon Scott Haner, deacon at St. Patrick Church and chaplain for Catholic Cemeteries, led the Stations of the Cross at Calvary Cemetery on Feb. 20. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)



A group of about 15 walked and prayed the Stations of the Cross at Calvary Cemetery Feb. 20. Stations are offered by the Catholic Cemeteries Office every Friday in Lent. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Following a printed booklet, the faithful prayed the Stations of the Cross led by the Catholic Cemeteries Office on Feb. 20 at Calvary Cemetery. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Cidnei Johnson, foreground, prayed the Stations of the Cross with a small crowd at Calvary Cemetery on Feb. 20. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Amid sun and wind, a small group gathered to pray the Stations of the Cross at Calvary Cemetery on Feb. 20.

Every Friday during Lent, the Catholic Cemeteries Office offers “The Way of the Cross for Young Christians” held at different Catholic Cemeteries in the Archdiocese of Louisville. It begins each week at 1 p.m.

The outdoor prayer opportunity enters into the way of the cross while praying in the presence of deceased strangers, loved ones and relatives.

On Feb. 27, stations will be prayed at St. Louis Cemetery, 1167 Barret Avenue. Prayer will begin in the priest section behind the flagpole. Students from St. Martha School will lead the service.

On March 6, stations will be prayed at St. Michael Cemetery, 1300 Ellison Avenue. Prayer will begin in the priest section.

On March 13, stations will be at St. John Cemetery, 2647 Duncan Street. Deacon Scott Haner will lead the prayer service.

On March 20, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will lead stations at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. Prayer will begin near the office parking area. Students from St. Francis of Assisi School will host the prayer service.

The last one will be held on March 27 at St. Michael Cemetery, 1300 Ellison Avenue. Prayer will begin in the priest section. Students from Holy Trinity School will lead the prayer service.

The walking distance is about 300-400 yards. Severe weather may cause the services to be cancelled. For more information, call the office at 451-7710.