St. Vincent de Paul’s new drop-in center aims to offset the loss of library access

A man worked on a computer at the SVDP Drop-In Center on Feb. 24. The center offers a safe space for individuals needing internet access. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

St. Vincent de Paul Louisville is expanding its services with a pilot program to offer a daytime center for adults who need a safe space and access to the internet for housing and employment.

The SVDP Drop-In Center, located on the agency’s Special Works Campus, 1029 S. Preston St., is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed daily for lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.

“We are providing a welcoming space where individuals can come as they are, without appointments or barriers,” said a press release from SVDP. “Guests will have access to computers and free internet, cell phone charging stations, reading materials, light snacks and refreshments, lunch at our Open Hand Kitchen, and social interaction.”

The center opened in partnership with Louisville Metro Government’s Office of Social Services after the city announced the Main Library branch of the Louisville Free Public Library would temporarily close during renovations. The branch closed Dec. 1 and was expected to remain closed for up to 12 months.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a news release last fall, “We understand this will have an impact on people that use the Main Library, which is why my team and I immediately began discussions with Library staff and our community partners to find the best ways to serve those needs while we are closed to the public.”

St. Vincent de Paul’s CEO Jennifer Clark said in a Feb. 18 news release, “While we are not looking to replace or duplicate community partners who already operate successful day shelters, we aim to multiply their effort and partner with the city during the Main Library’s renovations. We appreciate the city’s compassion to care for individuals who need a safe space or digital access during the day, and are grateful to help in this coordinated effort.”

The pilot provides for a one-year program, though it could be extended or expanded, said SVDP’s release.