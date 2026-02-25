Archdiocesan News

Archbishop to throw the first pitch, priest to sing national anthem at Louisville Bats Home Opener March 27

At the Louisville Bats’ 2026 Season Home Opener March 27, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will throw the first pitch, and Father Cole McDowell will sing the national anthem. 

The Archdiocese of Louisville Night at Slugger Field will begin at 7 p.m. with the national anthem and the first pitch. The game begins at 7:15 p.m.

Employees of the archdiocese’s agencies, parishes and schools are eligible to purchase preferred seating. Contact Melissa Herberger in the Office of Mission Advancement for more information at mherberger2@archlou.org

All are invited to attend the game. School families and parishioners are encouraged to attend and may buy tickets at www.gofevo.com/event/Archdioceselouisville26.

For more information, call the Office of Mission Advancement at 585-3291.

