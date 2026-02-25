Rite of Election, Call to Continuing Conversion ceremonies separated

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre stood before the congregation of elect and their guests before greeting each catechumen with a handshake before they joined each other on the altar at St. Patrick church on Feb. 22. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

Two ceremonies — the Rite of Election and the Call to Continuing Conversion — celebrated together for years, will be separate from now on in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The two events are part of the formal process for people entering the Catholic Church through the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults, known as OCIA. Through the process, people joining the church at catechetical age (7 or older) become fully initiated.

“This is an effort to bring us more in line with the OCIA text, which calls for a clear separation between the baptized (who should enter the Church whenever they are ready, throughout the liturgical year) and the unbaptized, who enter the Church at the Easter Vigil,” said Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Office of Worship for the archdiocese.

The Rite of Election is a required step for catechumens, people age 7 or older who have not been baptized. The elect go on to receive the sacraments of baptism, first Holy Communion and confirmation at the Easter Vigil.

The Calling of Candidates to Continuing Conversion is an optional rite that recognizes candidates who are baptized in another Christian tradition and are age 7 or older. This may be held in parishes throughout the year as needed. Candidates may receive the sacraments of first Holy Communion and confirmation whenever they are ready throughout the liturgical year.

In March, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will offer an optional opportunity for prayer with current candidates. Candidates are invited to join him for Lenten Vespers (Evening Prayer) at 4 p.m. on March 8 at St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive.

The archbishop will be available after vespers to greet candidates and other attendees. All are welcome.