Deacon Brian Karley dies

Deacon Karley professed first vows in the Congregation of the Resurrection in 1968, and was assigned to Resurrection College in Chicago until he professed perpetual vows in 1973. He was ordained a permanent deacon of the Archdiocese of Louisville on Aug. 28, 1982.

As a Resurrectionist, he served as a social worker, dorm supervisor, parish assistant and deacon. In Louisville, he served as the director of the Diaconate Office, director of the Office of Clergy Personnel and as a pastoral administrator. He also served at St. Cecilia and St. Boniface churches.

Visitation will be Dec. 20 at Good Shepherd Church, 3511 Rudd Avenue, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A vigil service will be at 7:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.