Deacon Dan Parker, who served as a deacon since 2006, died Dec. 14. He was 73.

Deacon Parker, a native of Tupelo, Miss., was ordained Aug. 26, 2006. He served at St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., and St. Bernadette Church in Prospect, Ky.

For many years, he worked in sales and marketing and later managing the operations for Emhart Technologies, a division of Black and Decker.

In addition to his duties as a permanent deacon, he also served as a hospital chaplain. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen; daughter, Jennifer (Bill); two grandchildren; sisters, Cathy Westover and Kimmy Reeves; brother, Ron; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m.