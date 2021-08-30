Dare to Care, the community food bank serving eight Kentucky and five Indiana counties, has named Vincent James its new Chief Executive Officer.

James is currently Louisville Metro’s Chief of Community Building. Dare to Care Board Chair Carly Launius, global community relations manager for Brown-Forman, said the food bank board is thrilled with the new appointment.

“Vincent’s experience, wisdom and vision make him the right leader to … continue us moving toward a hunger-free Kentuckiana,” she said.

James will assume his new position in October. He will replace Brian Riendeau, who is retiring after leading Dare to Care since 2009.