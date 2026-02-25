Archdiocese of Louisville’s 270 catechumens are a ‘sign of hope,’ archbishop says at Rite of Election

Deacon Scott Haner held up the Book of the Gospels before reading the Gospel of John to the congregation. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

Calling their presence “a sign of hope for the church,” Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre welcomed 270 men, women and children on their journey of faith during the Rite of Election held Feb. 22 at St. Patrick Church in Eastwood.

St. Patrick was filled Sunday afternoon with priests, catechists, Godparents and the families of catechumens — the elect who will become fully initiated Catholics at Easter when they receive the sacraments of baptism, first Holy Communion and confirmation.

On the otherwise gloomy, frigid February day, the 270 catechumens inside the church shared warm handshakes with Archbishop Fabre as they were called by name and then gathered as one body in Christ on the altar. As one group, they made a formal declaration of intent to receive the sacraments of initiation.

“By saying you are members of the elect, we mean that you, dear friends, are chosen. … You have been chosen by God.” — Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

Archbishop Fabre said, “My dear members of the elect, dear godparents and sponsors and all other members of the faithful gathered here this afternoon, I express my deep gratitude for your presence. You fill me with great hope. Your very presence here is a sign of hope for the church.”

In the first reading, the elect were reminded of the words of St. Peter: “You are a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people of his own, so that you may announce the praises of him who called you out of darkness and into this wonderful light.”

Archbishop Fabre noted, “To understand what the church means by using the words ‘election’ or ‘elect,’ we need to recognize that this English term ‘elect’ or ‘election’ is derived from a Latin word that means ‘to choose.’

“For the church, technically speaking, someone who is elected, or is a part of the elect, is one who has been chosen,” he explained. “So by saying you are members of the elect, we mean that you, dear friends, are chosen. … You have been chosen by God.”

He told them during his homily, “It is my sincere prayer that this season of Lent will be a time of grace, peace and spiritual growth for you as you continue on your journey with the Lord, through the Easter sacraments.”

“May the living God, who has begun such good work in you as members of the elect … bring that work one day soon to completion in the Easter sacraments of initiation,” he prayed. “May God continue to inspire you, to move your heart, to call you to follow after Jesus Christ, and may you respond as enthusiastically as your presence here this afternoon indicates.”

Of the 270 elect, 121 were adults, and 149 were children. They represented more than 50 parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Rite of Election, Call to Continuing Conversion ceremonies separated

Two ceremonies — the Rite of Election and the Call to Continuing Conversion — celebrated together for years, will be separate from now on in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The two events are part of the formal process for people entering the Catholic Church through the Order of Christian Initiation of Adults, known as OCIA. Through the process, people joining the church at catechetical age (7 or older) become fully initiated.

“This is an effort to bring us more in line with the OCIA text, which calls for a clear separation between the baptized (who should enter the Church whenever they are ready, throughout the liturgical year) and the unbaptized, who enter the Church at the Easter Vigil,” said Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Office of Worship for the archdiocese.

The Rite of Election is a required step for catechumens, people age 7 or older who have not been baptized. The elect go on to receive the sacraments of baptism, first Holy Communion and confirmation at the Easter Vigil.

The Calling of Candidates to Continuing Conversion is an optional rite that recognizes candidates who are baptized in another Christian tradition and are age 7 or older. This may be held in parishes throughout the year as needed. Candidates may receive the sacraments of first Holy Communion and confirmation whenever they are ready throughout the liturgical year.

In March, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will offer an optional opportunity for prayer with current candidates. Candidates are invited to join him for Lenten Vespers (Evening Prayer) at 4 p.m. on March 8 at St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive.

The archbishop will be available after vespers to greet candidates and other attendees. All are welcome.