How to celebrate Our Lady of the Rosary

Our Lady of the Rosary

Feast Day: October 7

Elizabeth Swearingen, a second grader at Holy Angels Academy, shared her depiction of Our Lady of the Rosary.

On Oct. 7, we celebrate the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary. On this day, we remember that Mary can help us with our difficulties, big or small.

About 400 years ago, the pope told an army to pray the rosary so that they would win a battle, and then they won, so the pope made this feast day to remember that Mary’s rosary helped them!

Sawyer Grisson, an eighth grader at St. Agnes School, shared his depiction of Our Lady of the Rosary.

The rosary is a prayer that even children can pray. You just need to know the Hail Mary and the Our Father, or ask your parents for a copy of the prayers.

The rosary is one of the best ways to talk to Jesus’ mom. During the month of October, we are encouraged to pray the rosary every day, or as often as we can. You can pray the rosary in the car, after dinner with your family, or anytime.

John Bawa, a sixth grader at Newburg Middle School and parishioner of St. Frances of Rome Church, shared his depiction of Our Lady of the Rosary.

One fun way to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary involves a snack!

With help from your parents, create an “edible rosary” by laying out milk chocolate chips for every Hail Mary and white chocolate chips for every Our Father. Then, you can eat your chocolate as you pray each prayer. You can do the same thing with two different types of cereal, such as Cheerios and Fruit Loops.

If your family doesn’t know how to pray the rosary, ask a parent to find a follow-along video of the rosary on the internet.