Catholic Services Appeal, which supports ministries, begins this month

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s 2024 Catholic Services Appeal was launched Oct. 1 to help fund “over 100 vital programs and ministries throughout the entire Archdiocese of Louisville that no parish can provide alone,” an Oct. 1 press release from the archdiocese said.

The annual appeal is the local church’s largest freewill offering. The goal of this year’s appeal is $4.2 million. That’s an increase over last year’s $4.1 million goal, which donors surpassed to set an all-time high of $4.24 million.

The theme of the latest appeal comes from the Gospel of John: “As the Father has sent me, so I send you.”

“With these words, Jesus entrusted to His disciples a lifelong mission to share the Good News with great joy,” said Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre in the press release. “This is the mission of the Church, in every age, including our own.

“With the Lord’s grace, and because of the sacrificial giving of parishioners throughout the Archdiocese, we are able to accompany those who are in need throughout Central Kentucky,” he said. “Together, we are answering the call of Jesus as a Church community, bringing Christ to others in a multitude of ways.”

Funds from the appeal support a variety of programs and ministries provided to the archdiocese’s parishes and parishioners, such as catechist formation, marriage preparation, formation for deacons and seminarians and publication of The Record.

Seminarian education, one of the archdiocese’s largest expenses, will be the focus of a “second-ask” option in which donors may elect to make an additional gift exclusively for the Seminarian Education Fund.

“We are especially grateful to the pastors and the parish staff members at every parish in the Archdiocese who work tirelessly to support and promote the Appeal,” she said in the release. “In their roles, they see firsthand how the funds from the Appeal impact every single parish in so many ways.”



Melissa Herberger, coordinator for annual giving and stewardship

“The cost to educate a seminarian is on par with the average cost a typical graduate student would incur, approximately $65,000 per year,” the press release said. “With the larger number of seminarians in formation, the projected budget for seminarian education is well over $1 million this year.”

Father Martin Linebach, vicar for vocations and director of the Vocation Office, said in the release, “These young men are the ones who will baptize your children; they are going to officiate at the weddings of your children; they will be with your parents and grandparents on their deathbed. They are the future of our church. Please be generous when you give to the 2024 Catholic Services Appeal.”

The Seminarian Education Fund will also benefit from a matching gift. All donations to the fund will be matched up to $75,000.

That’s one of three matching gifts offered during the appeal by anonymous donors. The other two are

Donations from first-time donors or from those who didn’t make a gift in 2023 will be matched up to $50,000.

Donations from members of the Salt and Light Giving Society (those who gave $500 or more last year) who increase their gift this year will be matched up to a total of $50,000.

Melissa Herberger, who coordinates the appeal, said she’s grateful to those who support the appeal.

“We are especially grateful to the pastors and the parish staff members at every parish in the Archdiocese who work tirelessly to support and promote the Appeal,” she said in the release. “In their roles, they see firsthand how the funds from the Appeal impact every single parish in so many ways.”

Herberger, coordinator for annual giving and stewardship, also expressed a hope that new households will consider a donation.

“I hope we will see an increase in the number of households that support the Appeal this year, as we continue to strive to raise awareness about how the CSA touches so many lives,” she said.

Molly Keene Smith, director of the Office of Mission Advancement, added her appreciation for the Catholics of central Kentucky.

“We are truly blessed to have such a strong and faithful Catholic community here in Central Kentucky,” she said in the release. “Our Catholic ancestors settled this region with a pioneer spirit that was fortified by their strong faith in Christ. It is now our responsibility and privilege to continue their legacy and to build a strong Church for future generations.”

She added, “The support that our parishioners give to the Appeal and the ministries and services funded by the Appeal is so generous. It is an honor to be a part of this mission.”For more information about the Catholic Services Appeal, visit www.archlou.org/CSA or contact Herberger at mherberger2@archlou.org or 502-585-3291.