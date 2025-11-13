Teachers answer: How has Jesus transformed you? 

At the annual teacher appreciation luncheon hosted by the Office of Catholic Schools on Oct. 30, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre spoke to the educators, reminding them that, in the ministry of Catholic education, Jesus also ministers to the teachers themselves.

“Hopefully we, too, are changed by this ministry. … Jesus Christ also ministers to us through that ministry that we offer to others,” he said.

Following the luncheon, The Record asked teachers, ‘As you as a teacher help transform the lives of students in your ministry, how has Jesus transformed you?’

The Office of Catholic Schools recognized 174 educators celebrating milestone years of service to Catholic schools at the annual luncheon.