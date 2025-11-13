Xaverian Brother Peter James Mahoney, a teacher, dies at 93

Xaverian Brother Peter James Mahoney

Xaverian Brother Peter James Mahoney, formerly Brother Neil, died Oct. 24 at Treyton Oak Towers. He was 93 and had been a Xaverian for 74 years.

Brother Mahoney, a native of New Jersey, entered the Xaverian community in 1951. He earned a bachelor’s degree from The Catholic University of America and a master’s from the University of Notre Dame.

He served in education in Maryland and Kentucky.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, he taught at the old St. Joseph Preparatory School in Bardstown, Ky., and the old Flaget High School. He also taught at Bellarmine University and Spalding University and served as a teacher and college campus minister at Jefferson Community College.

He also served as a dorm rector at the University of Notre Dame, in social ministries in Kentucky and Virginia and in the Haiti Xaverian community.

He retired to Ryken House in 2017 and moved to Treyton Oak Towers in 2021.

He is survived by his sister, Irene, and his brother, Thomas.

His cremated remains were interred at the Xaverian Brothers Cemetery on Oct. 31.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Xaverian Brothers at 211 West Oak Street, Apt 919, Louisville, KY 40203.