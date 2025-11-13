Community Calendar – Nov. 13, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTION

An Infant Prayer Service for families that have lost a child will be held Nov. 26 in the Holy Innocents Section of Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road. The service is held on the last Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m.

To add a name to the prayer list, call 451-7710.

St. James Church, 307 W. Dixie Ave. in Elizabethtown, Ky. will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Nov. 22. A Mass, concelebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and current and past clergy, will begin at 5 p.m., and a dinner will follow.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Charismatic Renewal will host a healing Mass at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Holy Family Church, 3926 Poplar Level Rd. Father Terry Bradshaw will preside, assisted by Deacon Tom Roth. Praise music will precede the Mass at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Jessica Webster at jeskha.may@gmail.com.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Terry Lesch of Holy Spirit’s peer ministry program will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host an executive speaker series on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at The Overlook at St. Thomas, 6800 Steeprun Road. Bill Zoeller will be the speaker. The event is free and includes beer, wine and snacks. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lngraven@aol.com for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

THE ARTS

The Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. 5th St., will host an ensemble of singers called “Voces Novae” on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at vocesnovaelouisville.org.

ALUMNI

The old St. Helen School’s 1976 class is planning a 50-year reunion and are looking for classmates. Contact Steve Dicken at 475-7314 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities needs volunteers at its food pantries:

Father Jack Jones Food Pantry — weekly volunteers needed Tue. through Thur. from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Sister Visitor Center Food Pantry — clean and organize shelves and assist clients with making food selections on weekday afternoons from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

HERE & THERE

Immaculata Classical Academy will host an Ignatius Press Student Book Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 17. The fair, open to the public, will be held in the school library, 440 Zorn Ave.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 11501 Maple Way, 40229, will host an indoor community yard sale on Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. Concessions will be available for purchase.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount Francis, Ind. will host a day of reflection titled, “With Grateful Hearts: A Day Shaped by Thankfulness” on Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facilitator is Judy Ribar. The cost is $60 which includes lunch. To register, visit mountsaintfrancis.org/with-grateful-hearts.



Nazareth Home will host a presentation featuring senior care innovators Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at its Highlands campus, 2000 Newburg Road. The presentation will feature Jack York, an American entrepreneur, and Francis Njuakom Nchii, founder and CEO of CDVTA Cameroon. For more information, visit nazhome.org.