Eleven teachers receive St. Katharine Drexel award

Eleven Archdiocese of Louisville elementary school teachers who celebrated 20 years of service in 2025 received a St. Katharine Drexel Award this fall.
The award, accompanied by $1,000, is meant to “show appreciation and gratitude to the elementary school teachers of the archdiocese for their dedication, commitment and sacrifice to Catholic education,” said a statement from the sponsors, who wish to remain anonymous.
The 2025 award recipients were:
Sunny Bowen of Our Lady of Lourdes School; Kelly Fiepke of St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky.; D. Dee Hill of Holy Trinity School; Elizabeth Hinkebein of St. Agnes School; Steve Mercer of Holy Spirit School; Carol Murphy of St. Patrick School; Danika Peak of St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky.; Kelly Schweikhart of St. Stephen Martyr School, Julie Perdue of St. Bernard School; Jack Richards of St. Mary Academy; and Debbie Cunningham of Sacred Heart Model School.