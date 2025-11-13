Eleven teachers receive St. Katharine Drexel award

This likeness of St. Katharine Drexel is seen at the Katharine Drexel Shrine in Bensalem, Pa. The saint, who founded the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, helped lobby Congress in 1924 to make an federal income tax deduction for charitable giving part of the U.S. tax code. (CNS photo/The Crosiers)

Eleven Archdiocese of Louisville elementary school teachers who celebrated 20 years of service in 2025 received a St. Katharine Drexel Award this fall.

The award, accompanied by $1,000, is meant to “show appreciation and gratitude to the elementary school teachers of the archdiocese for their dedication, commitment and sacrifice to Catholic education,” said a statement from the sponsors, who wish to remain anonymous.

The 2025 award recipients were:

Sunny Bowen of Our Lady of Lourdes School; Kelly Fiepke of St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky.; D. Dee Hill of Holy Trinity School; Elizabeth Hinkebein of St. Agnes School; Steve Mercer of Holy Spirit School; Carol Murphy of St. Patrick School; Danika Peak of St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky.; Kelly Schweikhart of St. Stephen Martyr School, Julie Perdue of St. Bernard School; Jack Richards of St. Mary Academy; and Debbie Cunningham of Sacred Heart Model School.