The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will present a Senior Institute from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

Gary Montgomery, a motivational speaker and religious education teacher, will be the guest speaker.

The cost is $10 per person and includes lunch. To register by Sept. 29, call the center at 776-0262.