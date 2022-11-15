Archdiocesan News

Tree of Remembrance lighting to be Dec. 2

An estimated 400-plus people attended the lighting of the Tree of Remembrance at Calvary Cemetery Dec. 3, 2021. Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, who led a prayer service, said the event is a way to accompany people who are grieving and a reminder to place one’s trust in God. (Record File Photo by Marnie McAllister)

The “Lighting of the Tree of Remembrance” at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, will be held Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will include a prayer service with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. And free glass ornaments will be available for the public to personalize and hang on the live Christmas tree in remembrance of loved ones.

The free ornaments will also be available throughout December in the cemetery office, or people may hang their own ornaments on the tree, which is located just inside the entrance to the cemetery.

Ornaments may be retrieved after Christmas by Jan. 6. The cemetery gates will be open for entry until 6:25 p.m.

