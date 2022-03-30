After Sacred Heart Academy’s varsity basketball team won the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state championship March 12, several team members were presented with awards.

Freshman player Zakiyah Johnson was named Sweet Sixteen All-Tournament MVP.

Players Josie Gilvin and Triniti Ralston were named to the All-Tournament Team.

And Olivia Lovan was presented the Joe Billy Mansfield Award sponsored by the Courier-Journal. The award is presented to a Sweet Sixteen tournament player who “exhibits citizenship, academic achievement, sportsmanship and basketball ability,” according to a press release from the school.

Sacred Heart’s title-winning match against Bullitt East High School at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., is its sixth state championship in basketball.