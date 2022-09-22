St. Meinrad to hold open house in October

St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology will host an open house for its graduate theology program Oct. 15-16 on its campus in St. Meinrad, Ind., with an online option at 6:30 p.m. CDT Oct. 19.

The graduate theology program offers a master’s degree in theology, as well as specialization certificates in church history, ethics and moral theology, liturgical and sacramental theology, pastoral studies, Scripture, systematic theology and general theological studies.

Graduate certificate programs are available in spiritual direction and in reflective practices. Courses are open to members of the laity and to permanent deacons.

Prospective students may visit the campus and speak to current students. To register by Oct. 7, visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/open-house/.

For more information on the courses, visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/.