Trees at Nazareth mark 200 years

On the morning of Nov. 1, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth planted a grove of six trees on the Motherhouse campus in Nazareth, Ky. The trees represent each of the six countries in which the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth now minister — the United States, India, Belize, Nepal, Botswana and Kenya.

In the next year, the sisters intend to have 200 trees planted on the campus to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the foundation at Nazareth.

Representatives of the Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves attended the ceremony and honored Nazareth as a member of the Kentucky Registry of Natural Areas.