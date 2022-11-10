Teachers honored for milestone years

Described as “reflectors of God’s light,” 190 teachers were honored and thanked for their years of service Nov. 3 during a special appreciation luncheon. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre expressed his admiration and said he felt humbled in their presence.

The lively event was held at The Olmsted on Frankfort Avenue. The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Catholic Schools honored teachers who have taught for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years, though not all were in attendance.

Many of the teachers took the opportunity to greet and catch up with their colleagues. Amy Nall, who serves as assistant superintendent of schools, told the crowd that teachers tend to work through their breaks, eating hurried lunches. She said she hoped the event served as a time to unwind and enjoy their time together.

Nall said that she thinks of all Catholic school educators as “reflectors of God’s light.”

“Daily, you reflect Christ’s light through the compassion you show, the smile that you share, the encouragement that you offer, the enthusiasm that you radiate, the hope you instill, the graces you grant and the commitment you make each and every day to be present, some of you for the past five years all the way up to the past 50,” she said.

Archbishop Fabre made brief remarks, too, telling the educators, “I’m humbled to be in the presence of so many who serve so well.”

The archbishop said he realizes that being a Catholic teacher requires sacrifice and said he was grateful for theirs.

He also shared with the group that his mother was an elementary school teacher.

“I got to see the many ways my mom went out of her way to meet the needs of the students,” he said.

Since being installed as Archbishop of Louisville, he said, “I’ve found students to be very engaged and interested in faith and in my role in the archdiocese.”

It’s proof they are being formed in the faith, he said, adding, “I can see that based on the questions they are asking.”

Catholic educators here serve more than 18,000 students in 48 schools — pre-kindergarten through 12th grade — in seven counties of the archdiocese.

Teachers who were honored for their service are:

50 years



Mary Ann Hall, Trinity High School

45 years



Kathy Blanton, St. Andrew Academy

Judy Erie, John Paul II Academy

Jan Fisch, St. Nicholas Academy

40 years

Karen Blevins, Sacred Heart Model School

Elizabeth Ann Bryan, St. Catherine Academy

Dr. Robert Mullen, Trinity High School

Nancy Schroeder, St. Francis of Assisi School

35 years



Ellen Burkhardt, St. Athanasius School

Jennifer Fentress, Notre Dame Academy

Fran Spaulding, Bethlehem High School

Jeanne Theiss, Holy Trinity School

Helen Walsh, St. Margaret Mary School

Beth Whelan, John Paul II Academy

Janet Zeller, Sacred Heart Academy

30 years

Tricia Forde, Sacred Heart Model School

Kelly Hovekamp, Assumption High School

Walter Mata, Trinity High School

Anna Meade, St. Michael School

Maureen Miller, John Paul II Academy

Andy Porta, St. Xavier High School

Rebecca Reisert, St. Xavier High School

Mike Rouse, Assumption High School

Paula Samuels, Presentation Academy

Cindy Simmon, St. Raphael School

Ann Smith, Ascension School

Beth Strobel, St. Nicholas Academy

25 years

Mike Budniak, Trinity High School

Todd Collard, Holy Trinity School

Jason Daniel, Trinity High School

Daniel Hamm, Assumption High School

Jennifer Haycraft, St. Xavier High School

Debbie Judd, Assumption High School

Kelly Kirwan, Assumption High School

Julie Knoop, Holy Spirirt School

Nancy Leopold, St. Albert the Great School

Ellen Martin, St. Albert the Great School

Gaynor McAnally, DeSales High School

JoRenee O’Bryan, St. Gregory School

Gary Owens, Trinity High School

Charlotte Peake, St. Albert the Great School

Luis Salomon, St. Xavier High School

Becky Schaftlein, Notre Dame Academy

Theresa Schuhmann, Assumption High School

Bernie Schum, Trinity High School

Kathy Schum, Assumption High School

Lisa Smith, St. Bernard School

Shannon Tanner, St. Nicholas Academy

Karen Wild, John Paul II Academy

Doug Young, Mercy Academy

20 years

Amy Baker, Sacred Heart Academy

Christine Barnhill, St. Margaret Mary School

Rebecca Beard, Holy Angels Academy

Pamela Breunig, St. Dominic School

Amy Burch, St. Margaret Mary School

Suzanne Burton, Our Lady of Lourdes School

Mary Emrich, Trinity High School

Rachel Fenwick, St. Dominic School

Lisa Finley, St. Raphael School

Lucy Geerer, St. Albert the Great School

Craig Heuser, Sacred Heart Academy

Chris Huelsman, St. Gabriel School

Susan Johnston, Holy Spirit School

Karen Kaseta, St. Agnes School

Kathy Kiefer, Trinity High School

Beth Long, Assumption High School

Bambie Phelps, St. Andrew Academy

Samual Picota, St. Xavier High School

Shannon Pritchett, St. Patrick School

Jean Schubert, Assumption High School

Rob Seng, Trinity High School

Marilyn Shanks, St. Francis of Assisi School

Lucia Simpson, Trinity High School

Aaron Striegel, Trinity High School

Martha Tribbey, St. Gabriel School

15 years

Steven Ashby, St. Xavier High School

Chad Bader, St. Xavier High School

Jill Bowman, DeSales High School

Bart Bruner, St. Xavier High School

Benedictine Sister Kathy Cash, Trinity High School

Jan Church, Sacred Heart Model School

Pam Conway, Assumption High School

Julie Cook, St. Francis of Assisi School

Heather Cordaro, St. Nicholas Academy

Amanda DeGrella, Mercy Academy

Diane DeWilde, Holy Cross High School

Sherry Downey, Holy Cross High School

Gil Downs, St. Xavier High School

Lori Driskell, Holy Trinity High School

Trish Feltner, St. Mary Academy

Aundrea George, St. Agnes School

Tori Graham, Holy Trinity School

Connie Hasty, St. Aloysius School

Shayne Hull, Trinity High School

David Iacovazzi, Sacred Heart Model School

Sarah Johnstone, Assumption High School

Lara Krill, St. Gabriel School

Stephen Murphy, St. Xavier High School

Lisa Priest, St. Margaret Mary School

Jennifer Richards, Holy Trinity School

Shari Schoen, Holy Spirit School

Kelly Schweikhart, St. Stephen Martyr School

Elizabeth Stone, St. Bernard School

Stephanie Dierig Tebbe, St. Xavier High School

Kate Temple, Sacred Heart Academy

Patricia Thomas, Holy Cross High School

Becky Weilage, Notre Dame Academy

Michelle Williams, Pitt Academy

Chris Willman, St. Xavier High School

10 years

Lindsey Ackerman, St. Martha School

Karen Allen, St. Joseph School

Abby Asfahl, Assumption High School

Katie Baker, Holy Trinity School

Mary Jo Bird, St. Martha School

Renee Bland, St. Augustine School

Megan Clark, St. Edward School

Carrie Early, St. Albert the Great School

Caroline Elliott, Sacred Heart Model School

Rachael Fitzmayer, St. Gabriel School

Brenda Franz, Sacred Heart Academy

Shelly Freeders, St. Margaret Mary School

Erin Glaser, Mercy Academy

Rachel Hall, Trinity High School

Jessica Hammer, Sacred Heart Model School

April Hammond, St. Augustine School

Ginnie Hoover, Sacred Heart Model School

Heather Hunt, St. Gabriel School

Emily Jarboe, Sacred Heart Academy

Dana Jones, St. Athanasius School

Isaac Knable, St. Xavier High School

Connie Kuebbing, Sacred Heart Academy

Josh Kusch, Trinity High School

Brandon Lewis, St. Aloysius School

Heather Lozon, Mercy Academy

Deanna McElroy, St. Dominic School

Allison Moore, St. Margaret Mary School

Martha Moreno, St. Edward School

Efren Quirino, St. Xavier High School

Jennifer Shanks, Mercy Academy

Mike Snyder, Trinity High School

Nikki Stillwell, Notre Dame Academy

Kevin Wangler, Trinity High School

Chris Wessling, St. Raphael School

Jamie Williams, Pitt Academy

5 years

Rachel Allen, St. Patrick School

Kerry Ball, St. Albert the Great School

Elizabeth Bender, Assumption High School

Samantha Bideau, St. Rita School

Seth Blakeslee, Trinity High School

Meredith Brooks, St. Aloysius School

Jesse Cantrall, St. Xavier High School

Natalie Carmichael, St. Agnes School

Courtney Cecil, St. Gabriel School

Kayla Daley, Assumption High School

Denise Deaton, St. Aloysius School

Delaney Deely, St. Rita School

Jerry Ernstberger, Holy Trinity School

Leeann Galvin, St. James Elizabethtown School

Aileen Garris, St. James Elizabethtown School

Andrew Gottbrath, St. Xavier High School

Ashley Herl, Holy Spirit School

Jason Horton, DeSales High School

Courtney Humston, St. Albert the Great School

Sarah Jarboe, St. Xavier High School

Allie Kerns, Trinity High School

Abby Kremer, Mercy Academy

Alex Laudeman, Assumption High School

Lydia Lee, St. Agnes School

Olivia Leftwich, St. Patrick School

Katy Lyvers, Sacred Heart Academy

Daniel Martin, St. Xavier High School

Theresa Mattingly, St. Dominic School

Tracy Merkley, Presentation Academy

Sadia Naeem, St. Xavier High School

Becca Noonan, Presentation Academy

Katy O’Brien, St. Agnes School

Barbara Peterson, St. Francis of Assisi School

Michael Plas, St. Agnes School

Levi Ray, Holy Spirit School

Tommy Redmon, Presentation Academy

Kate Reedy, Trinity High School

Michael Riddle, St. Xavier High School

Pat Riley, St. Patrick School

Bill Robinette, St. Athanasius School

Elizabeth Sotelo, Assumption High School

David Stack, St. Xavier High School

Andrew Stairs, St. Xavier High School

Carol Stellino-Smith, Assumption High School

Wendy Stewart, Holy Trinity School

Sarah Strange, John Paul II Academy

Julia Taylor, Sacred Heart Academy

Fred Tyler, St. Bernard School

Kristin Walsh, Assumption High School

Becca Weible, Holy Trinity School

Leah Wolford, Assumption High School