Teachers recognized as educators of hope at annual luncheon

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre spoke to Catholic educators celebrating milestone anniversaries during a luncheon Oct. 30. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Amy Nall, superintendent of schools, spoke to Catholic educators celebrating milestone anniversaries during a luncheon Oct. 30. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Catholic school educators shared in conversation at a teacher appreciation luncheon hosted by the Office of Catholic Schools Oct. 30. The office recognized 174 educators celebrating milestone years of service. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)



Catholic school educators shared in conversation at a teacher appreciation luncheon hosted by the Office of Catholic Schools Oct. 30. The office recognized 174 educators celebrating milestone years of service. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Julie Davis of St. Michael School and Father Peter Do shared in conversation during the luncheon Oct. 30. Davis is celebrating 30 years of service to the archdiocese. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Dr. Daniel McCue, principal of St. Xavier High School, smiled as he engaged in conversation at the annual teacher appreciation luncheon Oct. 30. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Joseph Dawson, a teacher at DeSales High School, shook hands with Father Jeffrey Shooner, vicar general, during the teacher appreciation luncheon Oct. 30. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Educators with milestone years of service in Catholic education received awards during the teacher appreciation luncheon on Oct. 30. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Educators with milestone years of service in Catholic education received awards during the teacher appreciation luncheon on Oct. 30. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Teachers looked on during the annual teacher appreciation luncheon Oct. 30. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Catholic educators celebrating milestone anniversaries were told they are “educators of hope” Oct. 30.

The Office of Catholic Schools recognized 174 educators celebrating milestone years of service to Catholic schools at its annual teacher appreciation luncheon.

At the event, Amy Nall, superintendent of schools, reminded the teachers of Pope Leo’s words in his Oct. 28 apostolic letter on Catholic education, titled “Drawing New Maps of Hope.”

“To educate is an act of hope,” the pope stated in the document.

“This mission cannot be captured in test scores or enrollment figures or in championship banners. True transformation of hearts, of minds and of lives — those unfold quietly, over time. Sometimes you never know.” — Amy Nall, superintendent of schools

Nall told the educators, “You know that faith and hope are essential to Catholic education.”

“This mission cannot be captured in test scores or enrollment figures or in championship banners,” she said. “True transformation of hearts, of minds and of lives — those unfold quietly, over time. Sometimes you never know.”

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre also spoke to the educators, reminding them that, in the ministry of Catholic education, Jesus also ministers to the teachers themselves.

“Hopefully we, too, are changed by this ministry. … Jesus Christ also ministers to us through that ministry that we offer to others,” he said.

The archbishop briefly told the teachers about his first-grade teacher — Sister Rosetta, a Sister of the Holy Ghost — who recently died.

“She was one of those teachers that was no nonsense. She was one of those teachers that corrected you. She was one of those teachers that kind of just looked at you and you would stop in your tracks, whatever you were doing,” he said with a laugh.

But, she “had a profound effect” on his life because she “made it her task to form us into disciples of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Liesl Minneci, a teacher at Holy Spirit School who is celebrating five years of service to the archdiocese, said in an interview following the luncheon that she has experienced spiritual growth through her ministry with students.

“As I’m giving them information and we’re talking about the faith, I learn things that I’ve forgotten or haven’t noticed before,” she said. “They energize me. I couldn’t see myself doing anything else.”

Charles (Charlie) Gonzalez, a teacher at St. Patrick School celebrating five years as an educator, said his ministry has given him purpose.

“What we do on an everyday basis and over time can make a difference,” he said.

Educators honored for their service are:



