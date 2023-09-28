Students learn about and aid people who are homeless

Members of the Help for the Homeless group, including those pictured above, held a drive that collected more than 1,500 items for homeless individuals served by the Shrine of St. Martin of Tour’s Schuhmann Center. (Photo Special to The Record)

The local “Help for the Homeless” group held its annual collection drive, gathering more than 1,500 items, including toiletries, socks, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets for homeless individuals.

The group included students from St. Stephen Martyr School, St. Martha School and youth from St. Paul Church, who also learned about homelessness.

The group was created in 2020 by Joyce Curry, a St. Stephen Martyr parishioner, to give young people an opportunity to perform service projects during the pandemic. Since then, Curry said it has grown to include other students — friends of the students — from Jefferson County Public Schools, including Noe Middle.

The items they collected were delivered to the Schuhmann Social Service Center, an outreach ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours.