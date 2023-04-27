Bulletin Board — April 27, 2023

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will feature VENTUS — Eucharistic Adoration with modern worship music — on May 3. Adoration will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. A reception will follow in the hospitality room. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer May 8 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

RETREAT

A Maranatha One Day Retreat for those living with serious or chronic illness or those who are caregivers will be May 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Dr. For more information, contact Denise Puckett in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dpuckett@archlou.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will have its next luncheon meeting May 1 at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Serran Ken Peet will report on the January Serra Rally in Texas. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For non-members who wish to attend, please call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email MaryWuerdeman@comcast.com or Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

SINGLES

The Catholic Singles Over 50 Group invites Catholics over age 50 interested in gathering socially to join. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Building of Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road.

For more information, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

YOUTH and YOUNG ADULTS

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 20.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES



“The Grotto and Garden of our Lady of Lourdes,” a local and state landmark at 601 Presidents Blvd., needs volunteers to help with maintenance from April to November. General needs are watering, trash pick up and pulling weeds. For more information and to schedule time to volunteer, email stjosaa@hotmail.com.

The Schuhmann Center, 730 East Gray St., a ministry of St. Martin of Tours Church that serves homeless men and women, is in need of donations of women’s spring and summer clothing. Volunteers are also welcome. To make an appointment to volunteer or donate, call Jim Nix at 589-6696.

The Ladies Sewing Society of the St. Joseph Children’s Home, 2823 Frankfort Ave., is recruiting hand quilters or those interested in learning. The society meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call Patrice Flynn at 494-1632.

HERE and THERE

A men’s Bible study will be offered on Saturdays in May. Holy Family Church will host a Bible study in the Saffin Center, 3938 Poplar Level Road, on May 13, May 20 and May 27 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The sessions will be facilitated by Deacon Pat Wright of Holy Family Church and Deacon Ken Roberts of St. Stephen Martyr Church. Participants should bring a Bible if they have one and are encouraged to bring a friend. For more information, call David McNulty at 270-313-3051.

St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1816 Rangeland Road, is hosting a Nite at the Races April 29. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first race begins at 7 p.m. Entry is free and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Attendees must be 18 years or older.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd May Card Party for a Cause will be May 9 in the church’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave.

Admission is $8 and includes lunch. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Half of the proceeds will benefit Sleep In Heavenly Peace. For reservations, call 749-9780.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

May 11 and 12: The story of the Bible.

May 18 and 19: Formation of TaNaK.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Encountering Christ: Developing Relationship as the Foundation of Catholic Education,” May 9 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 5505 Bardstown Road.

To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Class size will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).