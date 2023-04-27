Wedding Anniversaries — April 27, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Louis Becker, members of St. Edward Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 28. Mrs. Becker, the former Mary Ann Kolb, retired from Norton Healthcare in 2017 after 37 years. Mr. Becker retired from the Kentucky Air National Guard in 2008 after 36 years. The couple have three children.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles “Wally” Wallace Gonzalez, members of St. Michael Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 28. Mrs. Gonzalez, the former Brenda Louise Krazit, retired from Ascension Church after 23 years. Mr. Gonzalez retired from Humana after 31 years. The couple have four children and eight grandchildren.