Bellarmine to celebrate its 75th anniversary with a variety of events

Students walk on Bellarmine University’s campus in this undated file photo. (Photo Special to The Record by Brendan Sullivan)

Bellarmine University will celebrate its 75th anniversary beginning next month with a variety of events — from reunions and a 5K to special liturgies.

“The celebration will highlight the university’s past and its bold vision for the future, with programming focused on community engagement and reflection on Bellarmine’s role as a private university for the common good,” according to a press release from the school.

Bellarmine, originally a men’s college, was established in 1950 by Monsignor Alfred F. Horrigan, said the release. The college merged with the women’s Ursuline College in 1968. The school received university status in 2000, according to the release.

“This milestone year is an invitation to reflect on our values and rich tradition while envisioning a future shaped by innovation in our academic programs combined with partnerships that amplify our community impact,” Bellarmine’s president Dr. Susan M. Donovan said in the release. “Bellarmine’s story is one of transformation of students, of lives and of the university itself.”

The school will mark the milestone with events beginning in August and running through October. Among them are:

Aug. 11 — Bellarmine Golf Classic at Lake Forest Country Club.

Sept. 4 — Daymond John from the television show “Shark Tank” will give a presentation in the Wyatt Lecture Series. The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. in Frazier Hall.

Sept. 6-7 — Bellarmine reunion weekend.

Sept. 6 — Bellarmine 5K, the Run for Ryann.

Sept. 7 — Alumni Mass at 6 p.m. in Our Lady of the Woods Chapel.

Oct. 5 — An anniversary Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Frazier Hall followed by a panel discussion.

Oct. 30 — Dr. Deborah Cohen, author and history professor, will present the Guarnaschelli Lecture Series.