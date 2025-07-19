CSAA softball, field hockey champs determined

The Catholic School Athletic Association’s (CSAA) softball and field hockey championship tournaments were decided in June.
In the sixth-grade division softball tournament, held at Assumption High School on June 4, St. Albert the Great School Blue defeated St. Albert the Great Gold.
The field hockey championship games for sixth and eighth grades took place at Assumption on June 18.
- Sixth-grade Division — Holy Spirit School defeated St. Agnes School.
- Eighth-grade Division — Holy Trinity School defeated Holy Spirit.