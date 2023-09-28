Wedding Anniversaries — Sept. 28, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Anthony Bauer III, members of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, will celebrate their 30th anniversary on Oct. 2. Mrs. Bauer, the former Barbara Lynn Galloway, is a procurement specialist with UPS. Mr. Bauer is a union electrician. The couple have four children and four grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Vogt, members of St. Lawrence Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 6. Mrs. Vogt, the former Judith Wathen, retired from Bellsouth as a service representative. Mr. Vogt retired from Armour Foods as a terminal manager. The couple have two children. They will celebrate with a family trip to Aruba.