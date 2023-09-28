Bulletin Board — Sept. 28, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion on the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary Oct. 7 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. Mass will be at 9 a.m. with Father Martin A. Linebach and followed by the devotion with Deacon Joe Calvert and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion will include adoration, Benediction, Scripture and an opportunity for Confession. Children and babies are welcome.

The 72nd annual Living Rosary will be held on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. in Frazier Hall at Bellarmine University, 2001 Newburg Road. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will serve as the celebrant. All are welcome to attend.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will host a Taizé prayer service at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Motherhouse’s Heritage Room on the Ursuline campus, 3115 Lexington Road.

The rosary will be prayed on the front lawn of St. Margaret Mary Church, 3708 Shelbyville Road, at noon Oct. 14. The devotion will be prayed to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for the following intentions: an end to abortion, families and peace in America and the world.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre is inviting healthcare workers to attend the annual Mass for Medical Professionals at noon on Oct. 15 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 South Fifth St.

The Mass invokes the blessing of St. Luke, the patron saint of physicians. All those who work in the medical field — of all faiths — are invited to attend and to wear their uniforms.

RETREATS

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, will hold a men’s retreat on “Recognizing God’s Presence in My Life, in the Eucharist” on Oct. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parish’s Lighthouse.

The presenter will be Randy Perkins, Trinity High School’s director of students, a deacon candidate and an Epiphany parishioner. The cost is $30, which includes morning refreshments and lunch.

To register, visit https://epiphanycatholicchurch.org/events. For more information, contact Don Weckman at 345-8647 or donrweck@gmail.com.

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

The Father Jack Jones Food Pantry, 2914 S. Third St., is in need of volunteers who can lift 25-35 pounds and work outside in all weather conditions to serve clients.

Volunteers are needed on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To volunteer, email Catholic Charities’ Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.

The Schuhmann Homeless Service Center, a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours, is in need of volunteers and clean, new or gently used towels, comforters, blankets and sheets in all sizes.

Contact Jim Nix, the center’s director, at 589-6696 to plan a delivery time and for volunteer opportunities.

Sister Visitor Center, 2235 West Market St., needs volunteer drivers. Drivers are needed to assist with delivering food to the porches of its clients. No heavy lifting is involved.

Drivers are also needed on Tuesday mornings to pick up the center’s weekly order from Dare to Care. Volunteers need to be able to lift 50 pounds. This may be best with two volunteers.

To volunteer, email Catholic Charities’ Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS, PROGRAMS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Coping with Grief through the Holidays will be offered on Oct. 15 and Dec. 10 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The presenter will be Mary Jean Gandalfo, Ed.D, LCSW, GC-C.

For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

HERE AND THERE

The Ladies of Good Shepherd Church will hold their Card Party for a Cause on Oct. 10 in Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize drawing ticket.

All are invited to attend. Half of the proceeds will benefit Kentuckiana Pug Rescue. For reservations, call 749-9780.

The JPII Arts and Crafts Fair will be held Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. It will feature more than 50 artists and crafts vendors.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

Creating Conversations that Connect will be presented by Cory Lockhart on Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky.

The two-hour workshop “introduces a framework for finding connection through challenging conversations — whether at home, in the workplace or somewhere else while standing firmly in your own values and integrity,” according to the center. The cost is $40. Register at nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will present a class on the Gospel of Matthew on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Adam Zoeller will be the presenter.

The classes are $10. To register and for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

Oct. 5 and 6: Miracles: Source of truth.

Oct. 12 and 13: How should we understand miracles today?

Oct. 19 and 20: Scripture in the life of the Church (Part 1).

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.