Dominican Father Kevin McGrath, pastor of St. Rose Church, dies

Father Kevin McGrath

Dominican Father Kevin A. McGrath, the pastor of St. Rose Church in Springfield, Ky., died unexpectedly on Sept. 24 at St. Rose Priory. He was 59 and had been a Dominican for 33 years.

Father McGrath, a native of Albany, New York, was ordained a priest on May 24, 1996, at St. Dominic’s Church in Washington, D.C.

He attended Georgetown University in Washington, where he studied international relations and was awarded a bachelor of science in foreign service in 1986.

Father McGrath served as parochial vicar of St. Vincent Ferrer Church in New York City from 1997 to 2004, when he was assigned to the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, D.C. to serve as librarian, director of pastoral formation and professor of preaching.

He had served as pastor of St. Rose since 2010.

Father McGrath is survived by his brother Thomas McGrath of Albany, sister Karen (John) Hill of Alexandria, Va., a niece and nephews.

His body will be received in St. Rose Church for Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. Sept. 28, followed by visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.